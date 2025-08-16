/Masters of the Universe: Kristen Wiig joins the cast of the He-Man reboot

Actress Kristen Wiig is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming He-Man reboot, Masters of the Universe. The actress will be lending her voice to the character Roboto. For those unfamiliar, Roboto is a clockwork robot and one of He-Man’s trusted allies. The movie, based on the classic animated series, is currently in post-production and will be released in 2026.

A fresh take on He-Man’s origin

This film marks the second live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise and brings with it a completely reimagined origin story. In this new version, a young Prince Adam is stranded on Earth as a child without his magical sword. Two decades later, he rediscovers the weapon and returns to his homeworld of Eternia. There, he must confront Skeletor and his forces in order to save his homeland and embrace his destiny as He-Man.

Masters of the Universe's star-studded cast

Masters of the Universe features an impressive ensemble cast. Nicholas Galitzine takes on the lead role of Prince Adam/He-Man, while Camila Mendes plays Teela, Adam’s childhood friend and the captain of the royal guard. Idris Elba joins as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto will portray the villainous Skeletor. Morena Baccarin appears as The Sorceress, and Alison Brie will bring Evil-Lyn to life. Adding to the excitement, the film also includes a cameo by Dolph Lundgren, who famously played He-Man in the original 1987 movie.

What is Masters of the Universe about?

Based on characters created by Roger Sweet, Masters of the Universe follows the journey of Prince Adam on the planet Eternia, where magic and technology coexist. On his 16th birthday, Adam receives a magical sword that grants him the power to transform into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. His mission is to defend Castle Grayskull, a stronghold of ancient magic coveted by the evil sorcerer Skeletor and his dark forces.

Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight, and the film is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on 5 June 2026.