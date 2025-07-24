Masters of the Universe: Amazon drops title reveal video for upcoming He-Man reboot, first teaser coming soon

Amazon has dropped a title reveal video for its upcoming live-action He-Man reboot, Masters of the Universe. The film is currently in post-production, and we could be getting our first teaser soon. Earlier this year, some footage, along with behind-the-scenes clips from the sets, was revealed at CinemaCon. The title design pays homage to the original 1980s animated series, and leaked set images confirm that the movie will retain much of the show's original aesthetics.

What is He-Man about?

Masters of the Universe is based on characters created by Roger Sweet and follows the adventures of Prince Adam, who lives on the planet Eternia, a world where technology and magic have become intertwined. On his 16th birthday, Adam is given an ancient magical sword that transforms him into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe and the defender of Castle Grayskull, a bastion that contains ancient magic coveted by the evil warlock Skeletor and his dark forces.

A new origin for He-Man in Masters of the Universe

This will be the second live-action adaptation of the franchise, and it comes with a reimagined origin story. In this version, Prince Adam is stranded on Earth as a child without his magic sword. Two decades later, he recaptures the sword and returns to Eternia to face Skeletor and save his homeland.

The cast of Masters of the Universe

Nicholas Galitzine, known for Mary & George and The Idea of You, will play the iconic hero. Camila Mendes stars as Teela, Adam's childhood friend and captain of the royal guard. The supporting cast includes Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.

The movie is directed by Travis Knight, who helmed 2018's Bumblebee movie and is scheduled to hit cinemas on 5 June 2026.

