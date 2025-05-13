Published: May 13, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 16:30 IST

Story highlights Get a sneak peek at Camila Mendes's transformation into Tela in new behind-the-scenes photos from the highly anticipated release of Masters of the Universe.

New BTS pictures from the upcoming Masters of the Universe give us our best look yet at Camila Mendes's Tela. Tela is Prince Adam’s childhood friend and captain of the royal guard. The upcoming live-action adaptation of He-Man is currently in production and is scheduled to release worldwide in 2026.

This marks the second live-action adaptation of the franchise and follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who wields a magical sword that transforms him into the mighty warrior He-Man. Alongside his allies, he battles the evil warlock Skeletor to protect his homeland.

From the pictures, we see Tela accompanied by Prince Adam. Nicholas Galitzine, known for his roles in Mary & George and The Idea of You, will be bringing the iconic character to life. In the movie, Prince Adam gets abandoned on Earth when he is still a child and eventually returns to Eternia to stop Skeletor.

In an earlier interview, Camila Mendes spoke about her excitement about joining the cast of the movie, saying, "It's pretty crazy. I'm pinching myself every day, and I'm just so excited to be surrounded by such an incredible cast of people that I've looked up to. So yeah, I'm stoked."

The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit cinemas on 5 June 2026.