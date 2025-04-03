The first look at the upcoming Masters of the Universe was showcased at CinemaCon. Directed by Travis Knight, the film is based on the beloved He-Man franchise. Fans got their first glimpse of He-Man, Jared Leto’s Skeletor, and the iconic Castle Grayskull.

This marks the second live-action adaptation of the franchise and follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who wields a magical sword that transforms him into the mighty warrior He-Man. Alongside his allies, he battles the evil warlock Skeletor to protect his homeland.

Shaping up to be a faithful adaptation

While fans were not shown a full trailer, they were given snippets from the movie, which is said to be faithful to the original cartoon. A description from Deadline reads:

"This is clearly the first tentpole take on the Mattel property, with many of the characters—Teela, Man-At-Arms, Skeletor—looking exactly like the toys and then some. God knows when the studio will drop the reel, but we catch Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes training on jump wires and running sideways, and Galitzine in full sword-swinging mode. The BTS reel showed the massive castle sets being built with plenty of green screens."

What is the Masters of the Universe about?

According to the latest plot synopsis, Masters of the Universe will follow a young Prince Adam stranded on Earth without his magical power sword. Eventually, he will return to Eternia, but much of the film’s early story will take place on Earth.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit cinemas on 5 June 2026.

