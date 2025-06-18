Masters of the Universe: Dolph Lundgren teases his role in new He-Man movie

Actor Dolph Lundgren has revealed that he will be a part of the upcoming He-Man reboot, Masters of the Universe. Lundgren played the role of He-Man in the 1987 Masters of the Universe film, the first-ever live-action adaptation of He-Man.

A look back at the original 1987 film

The story follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who wields a magical sword that transforms him into the powerful warrior He-Man. Alongside his allies, he defends his home from the evil warlock Skeletor, who seeks to steal an ancient power source. The 1987 movie was directed by Gary Goddard and, instead of embracing the dark fantasy world the franchise is known for, was largely set on Earth.

There, He-Man found himself babysitting a teenage couple. The result was a critical and commercial failure, with its only redeeming factor being Frank Langella’s memorable performance as Skeletor.

Despite this, the 1987 film still has its fans, who have come to admire its campy dialogue and performances. Speaking with Men's Journal, Lundgren hinted at his mystery role in the reboot, saying, "It's a bit of a secret, but I can't say much. But yeah, maybe I'll get involved somehow. We'll see."

Speculations about Dolph Lundgren's role

Now it's anyone's guess what role he could be playing, but there is online speculation that he could be playing King Grayskull, an ancestor of Prince Adam and the original wielder of the Sword of Power.

The actor also shared his excitement for the reboot, saying, "If you think a new He-Man movie makes you feel old, I feel old! I was in it! They've been trying to remake the picture for at least 15 years, and I'm glad they're doing it. There's a great cast, a great crew. It's a big-budget picture with MGM/Amazon. I think they're doing a great job."

The upcoming Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight, known for his work on Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee. The cast includes Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, alongside Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, Idris Elba, and Morena Baccarin.

The movie will be released worldwide on 5 June 2026.