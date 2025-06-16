Nicholas Galitzine, best known for The Idea of You and the series Red, White & Royal Blue will be next featured in a never-seen-before avatar. The Hollywood actor will be portraying the look of He-Man in the film Masters of the Universe and has shared updates about it on social media.

Nicholas Galitzine's glimpse of He-Man

Nicholas Galitzine took to his official Instagram handle to share a sneak peek of his He-Man look and wrote a note, “Well, that's a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man.”

He further added, "It's been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There's not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we've made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work".

Fans were taken by surprise and were in awe of his look. Excited fans flooded the comment section and one user wrote, "I'm so proud and can't wait to see you in the movie!!". Another user wrote, "Congrats Nick! I'm sure it's going to be epic!". "EPIC! Can't wait, you look amazing as he-man!", wrote the third user.

All about Masters of the Universe

Masters of the Universe is an upcoming American superhero film that is based on Mattel's franchise of the same name. The live-action film is based on the 1983 animated series from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films.

Helmed by Travis Knight, the film also stars Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Idris Elba, Morena Baccarin, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Sasheer Zamata, and James Purefoy among others. It tells the story of a young man on Earth who discovers a fabulous secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet and must recover a magic sword and return home to protect his kingdom. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 5, 2026.