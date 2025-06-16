/Justin Bieber's emotional outburst on social media sparks debate among fans, shares bizzare pictures

Lately, Justin Bieber has been sharing several posts on social media. But, this bizarre online behavior doesn't stop there! The As Long As You Love Me hitmaker shared explosive posts about emotional trauma and friendships has sparked debate among fans.

Justin Bieber on pain, maintenance of personal boundaries

Justin lately has opened up about his struggles with addiction, depression, and anxiety. In a bold move by Justin Bieber, the singer took to Instagram and shared a bunch of posts in which one of them he shared screenshots of a heated exchange with someone showcasing his emotional state. It is unclear if this chat is a statement piece for the audience or a dramatization.

However, this outburst has sparked concern among fans for the singer. One user wrote, "You know all my years I pretty much figured that you texted like this, and to find out that I was right is so-". Another user wrote, "I'm sorry, but this is genius". "Justin please please I’m begging you please get some help. This is not an appropriate thing to post. Please disconnect from social media and focus on your mental health and Jack Blues. Please I love you I don’t want to see you on a downward spiral. Justin please", wrote the third user.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared his post and wrote, "Quit asking me if I'm okay. Quit asking me how I'm doing. I don't do that to you. Because I know how life is for all of us. It's hard. Let's encourage our people not to project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn't come off as care. It's just oppressive weirdo.”

Justin has been facing intense scrutiny from the media for his strange online behavior and his rumors of splitting from Hailey Bieber.

Is everything okay between Justin Bieber and Hailey?

Recently Justin, in a separate post, raved about his wife Hailey Bieber, “How I feel when Hailey Bieber gets home.” As per several reports, this post comes amid that the couple has reached a breaking point. Rumors are rife that Justin is jealous of his wife Hailey's success and that has been stressing him out.

Justin and Hailey married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024. Addressing the rumor mill, Justin said the false stories about the couple are rooted in envy.