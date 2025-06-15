/The Boys actress Erin Moriarty reveals Graves disease diagnosis: Go get checked...'

Actress Erin Moriarty, who is best known for her role in The Boys recently made a shocking revelation to her fans that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, ie, Graves disease, and is currently undergoing treatment.

Moriarty shares health update after being diagnosed with Graves disease

Erin took to her official Instagram handle and wrote in her post, "Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/everybody. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner".

She further added, "A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease. Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t “suck it up” and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. S***’s hard enough as is.”

The star had even uploaded a series of snaps, which included selfies and other moments from her life in recent months.

What is Graves disease?

According to the National Institutes of Health, Graves disease is an autoimmune disorder that can cause hyperthyroidism or overactive thyroid. Thyroid hormones control the way your body uses energy, so they affect nearly every organ in your body, even the way your heart beats.

With Graves disease the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, causing it to make more thyroid hormones than the body. As a result, many body functions speed up.

All about Erin Moriarty

Erin Moriarty, born in New York City, began her career in showbiz at the age of 11 in the 2005 community theatre production of Annie. She rose to fame after her portrayal of Annie January/ Starlight in the series The Boys.

Her other notable works in TV are Red Widow, True Detective, Jessica Jones, Pillow Talk, and One Life to Life. Apart from shows, she also featured in films including Kong: Skull Island, The Miracle Season, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, Driven, Captain Fantastic, and Catching Dust among others.