/Cabinet reshuffle buzz: How will PM Modi's new cabinet look like, why is the reshuffle happening?

A reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet is likely to happen before or shortly after the Monsoon Session of Parliament next month (July), according to various media sources. This will be the first major reshuffle since Modi was voted back to power for a third consecutive term, and is expected to set the tone for governance in the remainder of his tenure.

If sources are to be believed, the reshuffle in the Union Cabinet will be carried out in tandem with the announcement of a new BJP team under its president Nitin Nabin.

Though there is no official word on this, the reshuffle if it happens, may take place sometimes in the third week of July, when the Monsoon Session of Parliament starts.

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Who could hold new positions and who could to be shown the door?

Speculation are rife that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan could face the axe, given a spate of controversies relating to matters like the NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE digital marking system.

There are also reports of portfolio changes for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, and Manohar Lal Khattar. While the likely new faces to be inducted in the cabinet are; Nitish Kumar, Raghav Chadha, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Shrikant Shinde and Anurag Thakur. There is also buzz about former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das likely getting a cabinet role.

Piyush Goyal is expected to take on key financial role, while Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is said to transition to the Education portfolio.

Why is the reshuffle happening?

The reshuffle comes at a time when assembly elections are scheduled in key states and the BJP looking to consolidate support among diverse communities, particularly OBCs, women, and youth and accommodate demands from NDA coalition partners.