/Iraq's anti-corruption crackdown: Nearly Rs 2,700 crore worth of gold and cash recovered from homes of MPs and govt officials

Authorities have seized more than 20 billion Iraqi dinars (around $15.5 million or Rs 146 crore) and huge amounts of gold from the home of Iraqi lawmaker Alia Nassif. Local media reports state that Alia and her son were arrested. According to Iraqi media reports and security sources, she previously served as chief of staff to former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani. The raid at her home came as part of an anti-corruption campaign targeting senior politicians, lawmakers and government officials. Raids were carried out by elite units from Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service across Baghdad's Green Zone in the early hours of Sunday.

Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, who took office in May, had promised to crack down on corruption networks in the country. A video from the raid at Alia's home shows towers of cash inside a room. The entire operation is said to have resulted in the recovery of assets worth $85 million (Rs 805 crore). This is besides tens of billions of Iraqi dinars, foreign currencies and gold found in homes and hidden sites linked to the culprits and their associates. Earlier, judicial arrest warrants were issued in connection with alleged corruption networks.

Anti-corruption crackdown in Iraq

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Iraqi state media reported that the suspects were identified based on former Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Al Jumaili's statements made when he was detained on corruption charges in late May. The investigation revealed the names of several members of parliament and government officials who were among those arrested as part of the operation. Entrances to the Green Zone were sealed after several of the suspects fled before authorities could reach their residences. An extensive search operation will continue to nab those absconding.

Cash and gold worth billions of Iraqi dinar found buried under homes