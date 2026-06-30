While American stealth technology has evolved beyond the fragile, climate-controlled requirements of older jets, keeping the F-35's exterior perfectly seamless remains an immense task. The modern radar-absorbent material is baked directly into the skin to withstand harsh weather and open carrier decks, but repairing and maintaining this high-tech composite surface is highly complex. This intensive upkeep pushes the operational cost of an F-35 to roughly 30,000 dollars per flight hour.