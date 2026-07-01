/FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane's twin strike against DR Congo powers England to Round of 16

Harry Kane spared England from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by scoring twice late on to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Atlanta and book a place in the last 16. England's hopes of ending their 60-year wait for a major international trophy were hanging by a thread after Brian Cipenga's early strike put DR Congo ahead. However, captain Kane once again delivered when it mattered most, rescuing Thomas Tuchel's side from a humiliating exit.

The Three Lions now face a formidable last-16 clash against co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday, but they will need a much-improved performance if they are to progress further. Already England's all-time leading World Cup scorer, Kane increased his tally to 13 goals in the competition. His two-goal display also took him to five goals for the tournament, keeping him firmly in contention for the Golden Boot.

For DR Congo, defeat brought an emotional World Cup campaign to an end. Making their first appearance at the tournament in 52 years, the Leopards exceeded expectations after previously failing to score or earn a point at the World Cup. They came within minutes of eliminating one of the favourites before Kane's late intervention. Tuchel made two changes to the side that defeated Panama, recalling Declan Rice in midfield and handing Djed Spence a start at right-back after injuries ruled out Reece James and Jarell Quansah.

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England's lack of specialist right-back cover quickly became a talking point as Congo exploited that side of the defence to take the lead. Spence misjudged Chancel Mbemba's cross, allowing Brian Cipenga to fire a low shot toward goal. Although the effort was struck with power, Jordan Pickford was disappointed to see it slip past him at his near post. The goal stunned the England supporters among the nearly 70,000 spectators and visibly unsettled Tuchel's players.

Jude Bellingham's frustration showed as he collected a yellow card for a rash challenge before engaging in a heated exchange with Tuchel during the scheduled hydration break. The pause allowed the England manager to reorganize his side. England gradually responded. Bellingham forced goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi into an excellent save with a powerful header from Declan Rice's cross before Marcus Rashford was denied by a superb goal-line block from London-born defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka after Noni Madueke's dazzling run split open the Congolese defence.

Despite England's growing pressure, DR Congo nearly doubled their advantage before halftime. Yoane Wissa, whose three group-stage goals helped guide his country into the knockout rounds for the first time, struck the outside of the post from close range after being presented with a golden opportunity. England also felt aggrieved when Kane went down while attempting to round Mpasi, only for the referee to wave away strong penalty appeals.

Mpasi continued his outstanding performance by tipping another powerful Bellingham header around the post before denying Kane from a corner in the final action of the first half. England started the second period brightly but struggled to break down Congo's disciplined defence. Tuchel responded by introducing Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze in a bid to inject fresh attacking energy.