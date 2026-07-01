/'File on avenging blood of Khamenei remains open', warns Iran's top security body ahead of funeral

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday (July 1) said that it is yet to avenge the killing of its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel airstrike. Taking to X the council wrote, "The file on #avenging the blood of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran’s martyrs remains open."

"The commanders and perpetrators of these crimes will face #justice in due time, which will not be long, at the hands of righteous elements," it further added.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral

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After Iran's supreme leader late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in a combined attack by the US and Israeli forces on February 28, his funeral will begin ‌in ⁠Tehran ⁠on July 4 and conclude with ​his burial in the ​northeastern city of Mashhad ⁠on July ⁠9.

He will be laid to rest near the shrine of Imam Reza, fulfilling his wish of being buried next to one of Shia Islam's most revered figures.

Khamenei's burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad was initially scheduled for March but got postponed due to the war.

The three-day funeral ceremony will begin in capital Tehran on July 4 and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7 with the burial happening in the ​northeastern city of Mashhad ⁠on July ⁠9, according to the state media.

Who are the attendees?

The funeral is expected to be attended by few international leaders, including Indian politicians.

A formal invitation to attend the multi-day state funeral has been sent by Tehran to senior figures of both India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress party.