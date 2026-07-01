/Indian techie, 33, dies as his car gets swept away in Kansas flash floods

A 33-year-old Indian IT professional and student from Andhra Pradesh, Venkatesh Doppalapudi, died after his car was swept away by severe flash flood waters in Kansas, United States, on Saturday afternoon. He was a resident of Omaha in the state of Nebraska and held an H-1B visa.

Doppalapudi was driving to Houston when severe storms had caused torrential rain in many parts of Kansas, and his vehicle got washed away by the flash floods.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a car submerged near a bridge with Doppalapudi still in it, emergency responders from Sumner County said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: India directs Meta to halt WhatsApp usernames feature until consultations are complete

Although rescue teams arrived, the extreme currents in the water prevented them from saving him.

A multi-agency search was initiated following which police drones and the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit recovered Doppalapudi’s body the next day.

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed condolences and confirmed it is working closely with local authorities.

“The Consulate General of India in Houston is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Mr. Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in flash floodwaters in Kansas. The Consulate extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the mission said.

“The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance,” it added in the statement.

The Houston Consulate is currently coordinating with Kansas state law enforcement and family representatives to complete necessary legal formalities and facilitate the repatriation of his remains.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help bring his remains to India so that his family can perform his last rites. The money raised will be used to fund the transportation cost, funeral and other expenses.