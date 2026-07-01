/TMC MP Mahua Moitra shares video of egg attack on her outside party office

Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that a group of people hurled eggs at the party MLA’s office Krishnanagar where she was meeting workers. She also claimed to be injured in the incident and blamed BJP workers for the attack.

Taking to X, Mahua Moitra wrote: “Currently being attacked by @bjp4india goons with @wbpolice watching on.” She also shared a video purportedly from the spot.

In over a minute long clip shared on X by Moitra on cane see a small crowd gathers on the road, in front of a building and throwing eggs towards a window from where she is heard speaking inside. As the eggs hit the window loud cheers are heard from the crowd.

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Moitra shared another video in which she claims to have called the DGP and shared the location, but alleged that while police arrived, they did nothing to stop the crowd instead “stood and watched” as the attacker continued to hurl eggs.

While another video shared online, probably by the protesters show some men and women standing outside the office, hurling eggs towards the establishment while raising slogans as traffic continues to move on the adjoining road.

The videos since being shared online have gone viral, with the TMC alleging BJP supporters of plotting the incident.

Interestingly, the incident came on a day the Calcutta High Court came down heavily on the BJP-led Bengal government over a series of egg-hurling incidents against TMC leaders. The court in its observation said hurling eggs at politicians "has become a social evil".

Past incident of attack