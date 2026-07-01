/Six killed in Antwerp apartment fire as blaze engulfs 10-storey residential block

At least six people have reportedly died, and many others were injured in a “raging fire” in a 10-storey block of flats in the Linkoeroever neighbourhood of Antwerp. The block was housing more than 200 people in more than 80 apartments. The reason for the fire remains unclear, but it was caused by a technical failure on the ground floor. Emergency services received reports of a "raging fire" at approximately 9:53 am local time.

Residents said that they were unable to get out of the building on their own and were required to be rescued. Rescuers were seen lowering people using a rope, as reported by Reuters.

"First, the electricity went out, and three minutes later, we got a fire alarm. By then, there was already smoke in the hallways. We tried to get down on our own, but we couldn't manage it anymore. We barricaded ourselves in our apartment and waited on the terrace. About 10 minutes later, the fire department came to rescue us from the terrace with their fire ladder," said Geert Dewulf, who lives on the tenth floor, to the Belgian broadcaster VRTNWS.

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Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has extended his gratitude to the early responders. He shared condolences with the victims, "thoughts are with the victims and the evacuated residents of the terrible fire on Linkeroever".

“My deep appreciation goes out to the emergency services who are striving to help the many affected people as quickly and safely as possible, and who are working hard to bring the fire under control,” said the Prime Minister Bart De Wever. A formal judicial investigation has been launched to determine the timeline and mechanics of the technical failure that led to the fire.