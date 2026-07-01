/Four Indian Americans named to Carnegie's Great Immigrants, Great Americans 2026 list

Four Indian Americans were included in Carnegie Corporation of New York's prestigious "Great Immigrants, Great Americans" list for 2026. This includes cybersecurity executive Nikesh Arora, Harvard professor Mahzarin Banaji, Harvard Medical School professor Dr Sanjiv Chopra and Vertex Pharmaceuticals President and CEO Reshma Kewalramani. The 2026 class includes 25 naturalised citizens from 21 countries and was announced just ahead of the US's 250th anniversary of independence. These people are recognised for their extraordinary contribution to American society.

Nikesh was born in Uttar Pradesh and immigrated to pursue his graduate studies in the US in the 1990s. He has been serving as the chairman and chief executive officer of the American cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks since June 2018. As a Chairman, he increased the valuation of the company from $18 million to $225 billion. Mahzarin Banaji is widely known in the Academic circle for popularising the concept of implicit bias, and created the Implicit Association Test (IAT) along with three other scholars. She is a Social Psychologist at Harvard University. Born in New Delhi, Chopra is renowned as a liver disease specialist and educator at Harvard Medical School, while Mumbai-born Kewalramani leads Vertex Pharmaceuticals as its president and chief executive.