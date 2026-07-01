/Pune: Lohagad Fort closed to tourists as Ketan Agarwal murder investigation gathers pace

Mumbai: Access to Lohagad Fort in Pune district has been temporarily restricted as investigators continue to probe the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, with police carrying out a detailed reconstruction of the crime scene and forensic examination at the historic site.

The move comes as the investigation enters a crucial stage. On Wednesday, police brought accused Chetan Chaudhary to the fort, where investigators recreated the sequence of events leading up to Agarwal’s death.

Officials also conducted a gait analysis, a forensic technique used to study an individual’s walking pattern and body movements to assess whether they are consistent with available visuals or physical evidence.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Authorities temporarily stopped tourists from entering the fort while the exercise was underway. Police officials said restricting public access was necessary to preserve the integrity of the crime scene, prevent contamination of evidence and allow investigators to carry out their work without disruption.

The case has attracted widespread public attention in recent days, with the fort witnessing around 30 per cent increase in visitors following extensive media coverage.

Investigators are also believed to be examining the precise location where the alleged incident took place as part of their efforts to corroborate witness statements and other evidence collected during the probe.

The investigation has focused on multiple aspects of the case, including digital evidence, the movement of the accused before and after the incident, and the reconstruction of events at the fort.

Police have also been analysing electronic devices, phone records and other forensic material as they attempt to establish the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, the defence has questioned the basis of the prosecution’s case. The counsel representing accused Chetan Chaudhary has argued before the court that the FIR and police remand papers do not specifically attribute an individual role to his client and has opposed any further custodial interrogation, maintaining that the investigation requiring police custody has largely been completed.

Police custody of the accused is scheduled to end on July 3, after which investigators are expected to seek further directions from the court based on the progress of the investigation.

Officials have not announced when Lohagad Fort will reopen to visitors. Authorities say the restriction is temporary and will remain in place only for as long as it is required for the ongoing investigation.