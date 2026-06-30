/Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police to conduct accused Chetan Chaudhary’s gait analysis - What is it

As the investigation continues into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, the police are planning to conduct a gait analysis of the arrested accused, Chetan Chaudhary. Police told the court on Monday that they plan to compare the CCTV footage capturing his movements at the Lohagad Fort with a recreated video. Earlier, police took the two accused Siya Goyal and Chaudhary to the location of the crime to recreate the situation leading up to Ketan's death. The police shared the information with the court as Goyal and Chaudhary were produced in the court after their initial police custody ended. Investigators sought an extension of their custody, arguing that various aspects like the exact spot of the crime on the fort and the victim's missing passport should be probed. The court on extended the custody of the duo till July 3.

What is Gait analysis?

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A police official said that Gait analysis is the study of a person's walking pattern. It is used to identify suspects from CCTV footage by comparing distinctive characteristics such as stride length, posture, and limb movements. According to police, after the Gait analysis, the CCTV footage showing Chaudhary's movements at the fort will be matched with recreated video. The analysis became necessary as Chaudhary wore a hoodie to cover his face on the day of the crime on June 18, in an attempt to hide his face from being seen on CCTV cameras. Police will recreate the CCTV camera footage by making him wear a similar hoodie and walk at the same spot on the fort in a similar manner. Police also claim that Chetan changed his clothes after the alleged crime, switching from a hoodie to a T-shirt in an attempt to avoid identification. The CCTV footage is being corroborated with witness statements, forensic findings and mobile phone data as investigators piece together the sequence of events.

According to investigators, fresh evidence has also led them to believe that Siya Goyal deliberately positioned herself in a way that prevented Ketan from reaching or grabbing her at the moment he was allegedly pushed into the gorge. Police say this strengthens their theory that the murder was carefully planned rather than the result of a sudden altercation. The investigation continues to focus heavily on digital evidence. Forensic experts are working to recover deleted WhatsApp chats and other data from the accused's mobile phones, while analysing the final phone call allegedly exchanged between Siya and Chetan shortly before Ketan's death. Police have also seized the scooter allegedly used by the accused during the conspiracy and are examining it as part of the evidence collected so far.

The alleged murder plot