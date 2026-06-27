/Ketan was killed because he wore a wig? New twist emerges in Pune businessman death case

A new twist in the Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's murder case has emerged with reports suggesting that accused fiancé Siya Goyal disliked him because of a wig. However, Ketan's family has clarified that the wig was not a secret and they had already informed the Siya and her family about it. Police claimed that Siya during questioning said that she disliked Ketan because he wore a wig and had told her family about her displeasure over the marriage. Siya's parents have denied knowing anything about Siya's opposition to the marrige. Police said that while Ketan did wear a hair patch, it could not be said that this was the sole reason behind the alleged conspiracy to kill him.

Addressing the media over the wig claims, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, said that the family had been transparent about the issue. "It is true that Ketan wore a small patch of wig. Siya and her family were informed about it before the engagement. If she had any issues, she should have said no. What was the need to kill my son?" Vishal Agarwal told reporters.

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Recent developments in the case

Renowned senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam, who was 26/11 prosecutor, will represent the family of Ketan Agarwal. The development comes after Ketan's father met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Maharashtra CM described the incident as “extremely shocking.” "It compels us, as a society, to reflect on why children from educated and well-settled families develop such malicious and destructive thinking. This case should not be viewed merely as a crime but also from a social perspective. Society must consider what kind of environment and value system can prevent such cruel and revenge-driven thoughts from developing in young minds," Fadnavis said.

The alleged murder plot