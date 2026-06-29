/Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune court extends police custody of fiancée Siya Goyal, co-accused Chetan Chaudhary till July 3

Mumbai: A Pune court on Monday extended the police custody of Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary till July 3 in connection with the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, giving investigators four more days to probe what police describe as a carefully planned conspiracy.

The prosecution argued that custodial interrogation of both accused remains crucial as investigators continue to recover deleted digital evidence, verify forensic findings and establish the sequence of events leading to Agarwal’s death at Lohagad Fort earlier this month.

Police told the court that forensic experts are attempting to retrieve deleted WhatsApp conversations, photographs and other mobile phone data which they believe could reveal the planning behind the alleged murder.

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Police are also examining what they describe as a crucial phone call made by Siya Goyal to Chetan Chaudhary approximately 30 minutes before the incident. Investigators believe the call could help reconstruct the timeline of events and determine the communication between the two accused immediately before Ketan Agarwal’s death.

The extension comes as the investigation enters a critical stage, with police seeking to reconstruct the alleged conspiracy in its entirety. Officials are expected to confront both accused with fresh electronic evidence and examine inconsistencies in their statements. During custodial interrogation, both Siya and Chetan have reportedly blamed each other for Ketan’s death, with investigators relying on forensic and digital evidence to verify their respective claims.



According to the prosecution, police also need additional time to examine recovered electronic devices, question more witnesses and establish the exact role played by each accused before, during and after the alleged crime.

During Monday’s hearing, the defence opposed the extension of police custody, arguing that there was no direct evidence warranting further custodial interrogation. The defence also maintained that any alleged confession made before police would not be admissible as evidence in court. However, the prosecution argued that the investigation was still incomplete and that crucial digital and forensic evidence was yet to be analysed.



The case has drawn widespread attention after police alleged that Ketan Agarwal was lured to Lohagad Fort, where he was allegedly pushed into a gorge. Investigators believe the incident was not accidental but the result of a premeditated plan.

Both accused were arrested following sustained questioning after forensic findings and witness accounts reportedly contradicted their initial versions of events.