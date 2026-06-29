/Iraq sets September 30 deadline for pro-Iran armed groups to disarm

Iraq's government has given a deadline to pro-Iran armed groups in the country to disarm until September 30, a spokesman stated during a press conference on Monday (June 29). The announcement comes ahead of newly appointed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s upcoming visit to the United States, amid growing pressure from Washington on Baghdad to ensure armed factions surrender their weapons.



Several of these groups had previously launched attacks on US facilities in Iraq during the regional conflict that erupted following Israeli and American strikes on Iran in late February.

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Anti-graft campaign in Iraq

In addition to the ongoing development, Iraqi authorities apprehended 47 officials, including members of parliament, on Sunday (June 28, 2026) as part of an anti-graft campaign in the corruption-plagued country, according to the state media.

Iraq’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, who assumed office with strong backing from the United States, has pledged to prioritise two main objectives: to fight corruption and to ensure that all weapons remain under state control.



The anti-corruption operation comes ahead of an anticipated visit to Washington next month, where al-Zaidi is expected to seek greater US investment and reaffirm his commitment to disarming pro-Iran armed factions.



According to Iraq’s state news agency INA, senior officials stated that 47 individuals, including lawmakers and government officials, were detained on corruption-related allegations. At least one of those arrested was reportedly affiliated with the oil ministry.