/At least five killed in mass shooting in northern Germany’s Stade town; suspect detained, say police

At least five people are reported dead after a shooting in the town ⁠of Stade in ⁠northern Germany, and a male suspect has been detained, police said on Monday, adding that a motive is currently unknown.

One person had been arrested, a police spokesperson said but did not provide an exact death toll or any further details. Some reports suggested that multiple suspects may have been involved, but police did not confirm the claims.

In a post on X, Lüneburg police headquarters urged the public to avoid the area.

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“Shots were fired near a youth centre in the city centrr,” the German DPA news agency quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

Stade police said in a statement shared on WhatsApp that a “major operation” was underway on Dankersstraße and called on citizens to steer clear of the area and follow the instructions of the emergency services on the scene.

Stade has about 50,000 inhabitants and is located west of Hamburg.

A large number of emergency services are currently at the scene.

A police spokesperson later said that two people were arrested, including the suspected shooter, while the role of the second detainee is unclear.

“No other suspects are at large, and all the five dead are adults,” said police, adding that there was no danger to the public now.

Police said they were working to establish the background to the shooting and what exactly happened.

The gun laws in Germany are more restrictive than those in the United States, and mass shootings are rare but not unheard-of.



The police also warned that unconfirmed information about the situation on the ground was being shared in chat groups and social media.

“The accounts [of events]currently circulating do not correspond to the facts as confirmed by the police,” it wrote in a WhatsApp statement and urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified reports, voice messages orrumours.

“This can cause uncertainty and hamper police operations,” said officials.