/₹5 lakh penalty for violators: Ayodhya Bar resolves not to defend accused in Ram Temple donation theft case

The Faizabad Bar Association on Monday (June 29) resolved that none of its members would represent the eight people arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The association warned that any lawyer violating the decision would face a penalty of ₹5 lakh.

The resolution was passed at the association's general body meeting, a day after lawyers indicated they were unlikely to appear for the accused, saying the alleged theft of temple offerings had deeply hurt their sentiments.

Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said the decision reflected the views of the legal fraternity in Faizabad. "The sentiments of all of us have been hurt by the theft of temple offerings. The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused," Jaiswal said.

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During the meeting, lawyers also demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, who are associated with the management of the Ram Temple but are not named as accused in the FIR, should leave Ayodhya. The association warned that if the three did not leave the city within three days, Ayodhya would be blockaded and no one would be allowed to enter.

The Bar Association also recalled adopting a similar position in 2005 after the terrorist attack on the then makeshift Ram Temple, when its members had resolved not to defend the accused in that case.