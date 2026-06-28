/Israeli defence companies sold military systems to Qatar, Saudi Arabia despite no diplomatic ties: Report

Advanced Israeli defence systems, including missile protection equipment and combat helmets for fighter aircraft, have been sold to Qatar and Saudi Arabia. All this despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties between the countries.

According to a report by Haaretz citing documents and photographs, the sales included sophisticated systems designed to protect senior members of Qatar's ruling family. It claimed that when Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, travelled to Tehran last year, his aircraft was equipped with the C-MUSIC airborne defence system manufactured by Israel-based Elbit Systems.

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The revelations come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to play down the so-called "Qatargate" controversy involving alleged business links between his close aides and Qatar. While describing Qatar as "a complicated country", Netanyahu has also previously backed legislation to designate the Gulf state as a sponsor of terrorism and authorised strikes targeting senior Hamas leaders in Doha.

According to the report, Qatar's unofficial relationship with Israel has extended to covert defence cooperation despite the two countries lacking formal diplomatic relations. Saudi Arabia also has no official diplomatic ties with Israel, unlike the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, which normalised relations under the Abraham Accords.

Haaretz noted that in June last year, Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that Netanyahu had approved defence deals with Qatar worth more than $100 million.