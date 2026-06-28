/'Rahul Gandhi missing'? Posters seen across Delhi amid BJP's attack over reported foreign trip

Posters describing Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as "missing" surfaced in several parts of Delhi on Sunday (June 28), adding a fresh twist to the BJP's ongoing attack over his reported foreign visit. The posters, carrying Gandhi's photograph alongside the word "missing", were seen at prominent locations, including Firozshah Road. It was not immediately known who had put them up.

The timing is significant. They appeared a day after the BJP accused Gandhi of disappearing whenever Parliament, elections or his own party needed him, alleging that he was on "yet another foreign visit".

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Stepping up the attack, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said LoP did not stand for Leader of the Opposition in Gandhi's case. "It stands for Leader of Paryatan and Partying," he said in a video statement, according to PTI.

"Rahul Gandhi should rename LoP as 'Leader of Paryatan and Partying' because that's what he always does — partying, tourism and travel," Poonawalla added.

The BJP has repeatedly targeted Gandhi over his overseas trips, accusing him of staying away during politically crucial moments. The Congress had not reacted to either the posters or the BJP's latest remarks till the filing of this report.

Continuing his attack, Poonawalla drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Congress leader could become the "longest-serving opposition leader" because of his frequent foreign trips.