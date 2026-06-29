/Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of Ram Temple petitions, saying, 'Heavens are not going to fall’

The Supreme Court of India on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said the matter will be listed after July 13, when the court’s summer vacation ends. The court observed that “heavens are not going to fall” if the matter is heard after the court resumes regular functioning.

A vacation bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu dismissed the request for an expedited out-of-turn hearing and held that the petitions would be listed in due course once the Supreme Court resumes full regular functioning.

When one of the petitioners seeking urgent hearing told the bench, “The matter is very serious,” Justice Sundresh asked him what the urgency is.

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The counsel appearing for the petitioner said, “The urgency is the way the state is dealing with the matter casts doubts…”

The bench, however, said the matter will be listed in the first week after the court reopens. “Heavens are not going to fall,” it said.

The Supreme Court is operating on reduced strength and is scheduled to return to full operational capacity on July 13.

Petitioners seek a court-monitored probe by the CBI and other agencies

The petition, filed by two advocates, names the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the state of Uttar Pradesh, and the Union of India as respondents. The petition says there are allegations of dishonest misappropriation, diversion, and embezzlement of public donations intended for the construction of the Ram Temple. The petition sought a court-monitored investigation by the CBI and other agencies into the alleged misappropriation of donation funds. The petitioners argued that the probe being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police did not inspire confidence and alleged that crucial evidence was not being preserved properly.

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) which is investigating the matter and has already submitted a preliminary report. The petition claims that the SIT lacks the necessary forensic and investigative resources for a complex financial probe and that it began its inquiry without registering an FIR.

One of the petitioners told the bench that his apprehension is that electronic evidence, such as CCTV and DVRs, might be tampered with or corrupted.

But the bench told him, “You heard us earlier. We follow the same procedure.”

One of the petitions cited media reports and said, “The allegations, as disclosed in these reports and other publicly available materials, prima facie disclose serious instances of dishonest misappropriation, diversion, embezzlement and breach of trust in relation to public donations and funds entrusted for religious and charitable purposes.”

The plea comes amid an ongoing police investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Ram Mandir. As part of the probe, the statement of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has been recorded.

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said it was “shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened” by the allegations and reiterated its commitment to a fair investigation. The Trust also confirmed that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, adding that the matter would be discussed at its next meeting.

Reassuring devotees, the Trust said all valuables personally offered to Lord Ram, including silver bricks and jewellery, were safe and fully accounted for. The Trust also confirmed that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, stating that the matter would be placed before its next meeting for consideration. Reassuring devotees, it added that all offerings made to Lord Ram, including silver bricks and jewellery, were safe and fully accounted for, expressing confidence that the truth would ultimately come out.

All eight donation theft accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court on Monday remanded all eight accused in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case to 14-day judicial custody. Earlier in the day, the eight accused were produced before the court after the expiry of their three-day police remand.

The eight people accused of misappropriating the donations were arrested on Thursday night.

Police teams have conducted simultaneous searches at the residences of all eight accused as part of the ongoing investigation.

In another development, the Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya has passed a resolution stating that none of its members would appear as legal counsel for the accused. The association also warned that any lawyer defying the resolution would be fined Rs 5 lakh.