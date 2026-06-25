/FIR registered in Ram Temple donation row case on trust member’s complaint

An FIR was registered against eight persons in connection with the Ram Temple donation row on Thursday at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya on behalf of Trust member Krishna Mohan. The FIR was registered on the basis of a written complaint filed by Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. The case has been registered under sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per reports, the FIR has been registered against eight named accused, including Ramashankar Yadav (Tinnu Yadav), Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Manish Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash, Karunesh, and other unidentified persons.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly embezzled donations offered at the Ram Temple and misappropriated funds through criminal conspiracy.

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The police registered the case and initiated further investigation based on facts revealed in the SIT’s preliminary report.

The police action started two days after the SIT, probing the donation theft allegations, submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government. The report was submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, who is an ex officio member of the trust.

The FIR was registered as per the findings and suggestions in the preliminary report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The controversy over allegations of misappropriation of donations made by devotees erupted earlier this month when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on social media that crores of rupees from donations were missing and urged courts to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on June 13 at the request of the temple trust to probe the allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram Temple.

During its probe, the SIT questioned various people, including Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary Champat Rai.