/5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile after deadly twin quakes in Venezuela

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 rocked Chile on Wednesday (June 25). This comes on the same day after two major earthquakes hit central Venezuela seconds apart, one with a magnitude of 7.2 and the other with a magnitude of 7.5, claiming the lives of at least 164 people and injuring hundreds.

At least 30 aftershocks have occurred since the two main earthquakes in Venezuela, said acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez. In an interview with Venezuela’s state broadcaster, Rodríguez also said she is coordinating with the United Nations to send rescuers and with the International Monetary Fund to create an initial fund of $200 million for rebuilding the country.

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She also appealed to the private sector for help with heavy machinery to assist rescue efforts. Rodríguez urged Venezuelans to remain calm and “united,” and to stay in their homes if the structures are safe. She further said that Venezuela will hold a national prayer for all religions at 7 pm local time.

US Geological Survey

The US Geological Survey has shared that it estimates a 44 per cent chance of the death toll from Venezuela earthquakes exceeding 10,000 people, and a 30 per cent chance it could surpass 100,000. It also predicted a 45 per cent chance of the economic costs exceeding $10 billion, while adding that the figures are based on a predictive model.



Earlier on June 1, 2026, a strong, 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in Chile, according to the United States Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:52 p.m. Chile Summer time, about 19 miles east of Calama, Chile.

