/‘Venezuela earthquake’: Google sent earthquake alerts before Venezuela shook. Here's how it happened

When two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday, some Android users received a Google alert before they even felt the ground shake. The notifications surprised many people, raising one obvious question: how could Google know an earthquake was coming before it actually happened?

The answer lies inside billions of smartphones. Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System turns compatible Android devices into a global earthquake detection network that can recognise the earliest signs of an earthquake and send warnings within seconds.

How your Android phone detects an earthquake

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Every modern Android smartphone contains an accelerometer. Most people know it as the sensor that rotates the screen when the phone is turned sideways. But it can also detect tiny ground vibrations. When an Android phone detects vibrations that match the pattern of an earthquake, it anonymously sends a signal and its approximate location to Google's servers. A single phone is not enough to confirm an earthquake. Instead, Google's system waits for many nearby phones to report similar movements. If enough devices detect the same vibration pattern at nearly the same time, Google's servers determine that an earthquake is likely happening and immediately send alerts to people who could be affected. With more than two billion Android devices worldwide, Google says it operates the world's largest distributed earthquake detection network.

Why the alert arrives before the shaking

The secret is that earthquakes do not arrive all at once. They travel in different types of seismic waves. The first are Primary waves, or P-waves. They move at around 6 kilometres per second but usually cause little damage.

The second are Secondary waves, or S-waves. These travel more slowly, at roughly 3 to 4 kilometres per second, but are responsible for most of the strong shaking that people experience.

Android phones detect the faster P-waves first

The warning then travels through mobile or internet networks at almost the speed of light, allowing Google's servers to analyse the data and send alerts before the slower, more destructive S-waves reach nearby areas. As Google explains, the system is essentially "racing the speed of light against the speed of an earthquake."

According to reports, Venezuela was hit by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.1 and 7.5 in magnitude. Some users later shared screenshots showing Google alerts arriving moments before they felt the shaking. One notification estimated that an earthquake had been detected roughly 341 kilometres away, giving users valuable seconds to prepare before stronger shaking arrived. Although the warning time is usually brief, even a few seconds can allow people to move away from dangerous objects, stop driving, or take protective action.

Two types of Android earthquake alerts

Google issues two different warning levels.

The Be Aware Alert is designed for lighter shaking and gives users an early notification. The Take Action Alert is reserved for stronger earthquakes that could cause moderate to severe shaking. It encourages people to protect themselves immediately.

Opening either notification also provides safety guidance, estimated earthquake magnitude, the likely location of the epicentre and a map of the affected area.

Is the feature available in India?

Yes, Google launched the Android Earthquake Alerts System in India in 2023 for devices running Android 5.0 or later.