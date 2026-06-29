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WATCH: Trainee aircraft crashes on under-construction highway in UP

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 18:50 IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 18:52 IST
WATCH: Trainee aircraft crashes on under-construction highway in UP

Image for representation Photograph: (Canva)

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A female trainee pilot was critically injured after her solo training aircraft crashed onto an under-construction highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district on Monday due to a suspected technical failure.

A trainee aircraft crashed on an under-construction highway in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Monday (June 29), leaving a woman trainee pilot critically injured, officials said. The aircraft came down near the Kyampur-Baheria area, triggering panic among local residents. The crash drew a large crowd to the site as people gathered to witness the wreckage.

According to preliminary information, the woman trainee pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft. She sustained serious injuries in the crash and was initially given first aid at the scene before being rushed to the district hospital. Doctors said her condition remains critical.

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In a post on the social media platform X, Kasganj Police said, “On 29.06.2026, upon receiving information about a trainee aircraft crashing during an emergency landing in the jurisdiction of Kasganj Police Station, senior officials and local police immediately reached the scene and sent the female pilot on board to the hospital for treatment, where her condition is stable. Necessary action is being taken at the police station level in the matter.”

Police and district administration officials reached the crash site shortly after the incident and cordoned off the area. Additional police personnel were deployed to control the large number of people who had gathered at the scene.

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The incident has been reported to the concerned aviation authorities, which have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. While the exact reason remains unclear, officials suspect that a technical malfunction or another operational issue may have led to the accident. A detailed inquiry is underway.

Authorities said it was fortunate that the aircraft crashed on an under-construction stretch of highway, preventing what could have been a more serious tragedy. No injuries or casualties were reported among people on the ground.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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