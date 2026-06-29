/'Wanted revenge on world after wife left him': Pune man planned to kill nearly 15,000 using poison capsules, say Police

A 39-year-old Pune man, who was arrested for reportedly distributing poisonous pills among the public on Friday during a Muharram procession, has now disclosed to Mumbai police that he wanted to "take revenge on the world" after his wife left him two years ago. The suspect, identified as Fayyaz Premji, was caught in the Byculla area after nearly a dozen people who had consumed the capsules became unwell. The capsules allegedly contained zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical substance commonly used in rat poison and rodent-control chemicals.



Police stated that all those who had consumed the capsules were informed that they were painkillers. After consuming capsules, several people complained of nausea and uneasiness, while some also lost consciousness. Reacting to the incident, Premji admitted that he wanted to "take revenge on the world" after his wife got separated from him two years ago and had decided to kill nearly 15,000 people.

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Accused found mentally disturbed

According to police, the accused told investigators that he felt isolated and believed society had turned against him after his marriage broke down. Officials said Premji reportedly claimed he wanted to take revenge by causing mass casualties during the religious procession. Senior Police Inspector Deepak Sawant of Byculla Police Station stated that investigators are also examining whether Premji had any history of psychiatric treatment. "After questioning him, it appears that he is mentally disturbed," Sawant said.



Police further revealed that Premji's mother and sister currently reside in Iran and that he maintained regular communication with them. "His mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain the nature of his contacts in Iran," said another officer from Byculla police station.



Investigators said Premji had previously worked in both Iraq and Iran, where his sister is employed as a doctor. The incident occurred during the Muharram procession on Friday evening, which started from Noor Baug in Dongri and moved towards Rehmat Baug Kabrastan via Hancock Bridge in Maharashtra.



Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Meena had confirmed that the accused had mixed zinc phosphide in the capsules, adding that he was not authorised to distribute any pills. In response, the police raided his capsule stock, seizing at least 14,900 pills. A preliminary estimate indicates that a substantial number of the pills had already been distributed by then.