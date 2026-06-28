/'Wanted to kill 15,000 people': Mumbai man held for distributing poison-laced pills at Muharram procession

Mumbai police detained a man involved in reportedly distributing poisonous pills among the public on Friday during a Muharram procession. The suspect, identified as Fayyaz Premji, was caught in the Byculla area after nearly a dozen people who had consumed the capsules became unwell. The capsules allegedly contained zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical substance commonly used in rat poison and rodent-control chemicals. Later, Premji admitted that he intended to poison thousands of people on Muharram day. A court subsequently remanded him to two days of police custody.



Premji was reportedly distributing the pills to participants in the Ashura procession near the Rehmatabad Cemetery at Reay Road. Officials allege that he misrepresented the capsules as pain-relief medication and immunity supplements in an attempt to persuade people to consume them, according to NDTV reports.

Officials said at least 11 individuals fell ill after taking the pills and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. All of them are now reported to be in stable condition and out of danger. One of the victims, Salman Sayed, experienced symptoms including stomach pain and vomiting shortly after consuming the capsule.

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Officials claim accused mixed zinc phosphide in capsules

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Meena has confirmed that the accused had mixed zinc phosphide in the capsules, adding that he was not authorised to distribute any pill. In response, the police raided his capsule stock, seizing at least 14,900 pills. A preliminary estimate indicates that a substantial amount of the pills had already been distributed by then.



DCP Meena stated that the accused had also placed an order for 30,000 empty capsules and 50 kg of phosphorus. The alertness of three women volunteers has prevented a potentially disastrous incident. The accused was spotted distributing the pills improperly and suspiciously. Seeing this, the women volunteers quickly responded and stopped him, alerting the police. Reacting to it, an announcement was also made using a loudspeaker, seeking people not to consume the pill.



When questioned, the accused reportedly claimed that the capsules were immunity boosters. However, the volunteers decided to examine one of the pills by opening it to inspect. After discovering an unidentified powder inside, they grew suspicious and immediately alerted the police. Cops detained Premji at the spot and seized the remaining capsules, which have been sent for forensic analysis.



During interrogation, Premji allegedly admitted that he intended to cause mass casualties among those attending the procession. According to police sources, he told investigators that he wanted to kill at least 15,000 people. Authorities also revealed that the accused is a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) graduate. Following his arrest, details of his overseas travel emerged, with officials confirming that he had previously visited Iran and Iraq.