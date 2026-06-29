/Geo News off air: Why Pakistan banned major channel for 15 days

Pakistan's media regulator has suspended the broadcast licence of Geo News, one of the country's largest private television channels, for 15 days. The suspension follows a June 26 programme named 'Safar-e-Ishq’ marking Muharram, a highly sensitive period in the Islamic calendar. According to the regulator, the channel aired "religious visualisations" that could offend religious sentiments, disturb public order, and undermine religious harmony. The regulator stated that Geo News failed to exercise editorial caution, ordered the channel to conduct an internal inquiry, and referred the matter to its Council of Complaints.

GEO TV responds…

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In response, Geo News apologised and issued a statement on Sunday (June 28) clarifying that the material aired was an “editorial error” and does not reflect its editorial position or beliefs. The channel has removed the content from all of its platforms. Geo News explained that the footage depicted rituals practiced by some people in Iraq and the West Asia to show local customs, rather than to endorse any specific religious view.

In Pakistan, a Muslim-majority nation, depictions of the Prophet Mohammed and other revered Islamic figures are highly charged issues that can quickly trigger public anger. Mass protests have previously erupted in the country over cartoons published in Western nations, and authorities routinely enforce heightened security during Muharram commemorations.