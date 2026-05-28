/‘Will be destroyed’: Lashkar-e-Taiba warns Pakistan against recognising Israel under Trump's pressure

Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Saifullah Qasoori has reportedly warned the Pakistani administration amid US President Donald Trump's push for Abraham Accords. Rejecting any recognition of Israel, he said that anyone attempting to do so will be destroyed. Highlighting the importance of his religion, Qasoori said pointed at the Pakistan-Saudi defence ties and termed it as a larger Islamic front against the Jewish state. Reports indicate that Saifullah Qasoori was the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir.
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In a video that has gone viral on internet, Qasoori says: “If they sign thinking we too should accept the Jews of Israel, even though that cannot happen, whoever does so, whether they are a ruler, a king, or anyone else, whoever accepts Israel will be destroyed, devastated, and ruined." He further declared that the Muslim world would “never, under any circumstances" recognise Israel. “This is our faith as the Muslim Ummah that it will never, under any circumstances, recognize Israel," he said, while also describing Israel as “a bully, a terrorist, and the world’s biggest thug." WION could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.
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Trump's push for Abraham Accords
Trump has a phone call with leaders of Gulf nations and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir said that they would have to sign the Abraham Accords before the US signs a deal with Iran to end the war that started on Feb 28. Though, there has not been any official denial by any of the countries, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Israel cannot be trusted and so there would be no point of establishing any official relation. Earlier, in January 2026, when Pakistan joined Trump's Gaza Board of Peace, Pakistan “categorically ruled out” becoming a party to the accords. Abraham Accords are a set of agreement under which diplomatic relationship is established between Israel and several Arab states, on the mediation of the United States. The first of such agreement was signed in 2020 - during Donald Trump's first term as US president and Bahrain became the first country to normalise the ties with the US.