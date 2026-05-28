/‘Will be destroyed’: Lashkar-e-Taiba warns Pakistan against recognising Israel under Trump's pressure

Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Saifullah Qasoori has reportedly warned the Pakistani administration amid US President Donald Trump's push for Abraham Accords. Rejecting any recognition of Israel, he said that anyone attempting to do so will be destroyed. Highlighting the importance of his religion, Qasoori said pointed at the Pakistan-Saudi defence ties and termed it as a larger Islamic front against the Jewish state. Reports indicate that Saifullah Qasoori was the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video that has gone viral on internet, Qasoori says: “If they sign thinking we too should accept the Jews of Israel, even though that cannot happen, whoever does so, whether they are a ruler, a king, or anyone else, whoever accepts Israel will be destroyed, devastated, and ruined." He further declared that the Muslim world would “never, under any circumstances" recognise Israel. “This is our faith as the Muslim Ummah that it will never, under any circumstances, recognize Israel," he said, while also describing Israel as “a bully, a terrorist, and the world’s biggest thug." WION could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

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Trump's push for Abraham Accords