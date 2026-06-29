/Glass bridge in China cracks after being poked with an umbrella, official says it is safe

A glass bridge at a famous tourist spot in China sustained a crack from an umbrella, triggering evacuations. The incident occurred at the Baoquan Cliff World Scenic Area, a national 5A-rated tourism destination in Henan province. A teenager carrying an umbrella poked the glass bridge with it, which caused a crack in the panel, a spokesperson said. 5A is the highest and most prestigious tourist rating in China. Tourists were immediately evacuated from the bridge, avoiding any untoward incident.

The spokesperson added that the bridge is being repaired and that they have contacted the original glass provider for a replacement. The area around the cracked glass has been closed off, and visitors are still allowed to explore other parts of the bridge.

Spokesperson says bridge remains safe

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Talking about the crack, the spokesperson said that the bridge is made up of triple-laminated safety glass, and the boy had only cracked the top layer of one panel. He stressed that the bridge remains safe for tourists and its overall load-bearing capacity is unaffected. The authorities said they will educate tourists about not poking the glass with sharp objects. Another official said that the glass panels conform to national standards.

People on social media are now questioning the safety of the bridge and whether the quality was compromised. One user asked if an umbrella could crack the glass; could a person wearing high heels do the same? Another asked, “The national standard is merely a passing score. Such projects, which involve people’s safety, should adhere to a higher standard.”

Glass bridges in China