/WATCH | Amsterdam storm light up skies as 300,000 lightning strikes hit Netherlands

Amsterdam on Sunday (Jun 28) witnessed an unusual and intense thunderstorm that resulted in hours of continuous lightning and heavy rain. The skies in the Dutch capital turned dramatic as residents reported nearly four hours of nonstop flashes lighting up the city, creating a striking natural scenery. Videos of the storm have gone viral on social media as the lightning bolts lit the sky purple.

According to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), more than 300,000 lightning discharges were recorded across the country within 24 hours. As the storm peaked, about 30,000 lightning strikes hit the Netherlands and northern Germany in just 30 minutes, about 17 lightning strikes every second. Meteorologists have described the event as exceptionally rare in intensity and scale.

Experts explained that thunderstorms develop when warm, moist air rises rapidly into cooler upper layers of the atmosphere, forming powerful cloud systems that generate lightning, thunder, heavy rainfall and sometimes hail. In this case, the conditions were amplified by an intense and prolonged heatwave across Europe.

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The Netherlands recently observed its first-ever Code Red heat warning, with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius for several days and even nearing 40 degrees Celsius in some regions. When cooler air eventually moved in, it collided with the trapped heat and humidity, creating highly unstable atmospheric conditions that triggered violent storm activity. A Code Orange warning was later issued for severe weather.

The lightning strikes resulted in fires in some regions, including in the Groningen village of Toornwerd, where two calves died.