/Poland signs $4.8 bn deal with Sweden for three advanced Saab submarines: What its mean?

Poland signed a $4.8-billion contract with Sweden on Monday (June 29, 2026) to purchase three Saab submarines in order to bolster its defence strengths countering a growing threat from Russia. "Poland is acquiring three A-26 type, fifth-generation submarines, the most modern ones," Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said after the signing ceremony, which was held in the Polish Baltic port city of Gdynia.

He added that the submarines Poland is set to acquire are designed to function in the Baltic Sea, having capabilities to provide service to both the navy and special forces. The Saab group mentioned in a press release said the contract was signed by Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Ulf Kristersson, and includes an armaments package along with a training and support programme, costing nearly 47 billion Swedish kronor ($4.8 billion).



The first submarine is scheduled to be delivered in 2031, with the final vessel set to arrive in 2038. Until then, Sweden will provide Poland with a modernised A-17 type vessel, which is set to enter service by next year, in order to train Polish naval personnel.

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What is Orka (Orca?

Poland's submarine acquisition programme, known as Orka (Orca), is considered one of the most urgent projects of the Polish navy, as it currently operates only one obsolete submarine built in 1985 in the USSR. The deal also includes industrial cooperation, logistical and operational support, infrastructure development, and Sweden's purchase of a rescue vessel to be constructed at Polish shipyards. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the agreement as a "historic milestone" for both nations.