/Russia is facing huge fuel crisis. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (June 29) said that Russia is facing fuel shortages as the war in Ukraine continues to disrupt domestic supplies. He said that the government is working to ensure adequate fuel distribution across the country.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials on fuel supply and distribution, the Russian president said a special task force had been set up to address the shortages and reduce the impact of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, which have contributed to the supply disruptions. He added that the fuel shortage continues to affect motorists and businesses, with reports of long queues forming at petrol stations across parts of the country.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"You know very well that problems for motorists and businesses persist. Unfortunately, there are also queues at gas stations," Putin said during the meeting. He added that consumers were also struggling to obtain the correct fuel grade, saying, "The right grade of gasoline isn't always available right now."

Putin also said that Russia must minimise the consequences of attacks on its energy infrastructure. He described the Ukrainian drone strikes as attacks on civilian facilities. "We have to reduce to a minimum the impact of terrorist attacks on our civilian targets and infrastructure," he said.

The Russian leader also confirmed that the government is considering imposing a full ban on diesel exports to stabilise domestic fuel supplies. But he cautioned against measures that could create additional problems for Russia's oil industry.