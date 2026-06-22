/'Another one bites the dust': Larry the cat is now fed up with PMs resignations in the UK, doesn't want to remember their names

If there is one creature in Britain that truly understands political instability, it is not a veteran journalist, a Westminster insider or a weary voter. It is a 19-year-old tabby cat.

As British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday (June 22), attention quickly shifted to the only resident of 10 Downing Street who seems immune to leadership challenges, cabinet rebellions and opinion polls: Larry the Cat. Larry, officially the “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office”, has lived at Downing Street since 2011. In that time, he has outlasted six prime ministers and is now preparing to welcome a seventh.

And judging by his latest remarks, he is not impressed.

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“If rumours are to be believed I’ll be living with a seventh different Prime Minister shortly. If it carries on like this I’m going to stop making the effort to learn their names,” Larry quipped on social media.

Well, frankly, it’s hard to blame him. Most people struggle to remember Wi-Fi passwords. Larry has had to remember an entire succession of British leaders.

Since arriving at Downing Street from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2011, Larry has watched David Cameron come and go. Then came Theresa May. Then Boris Johnson. Then Liz Truss, whose premiership was so brief that a lettuce famously became a political benchmark. Then Rishi Sunak. Then Keir Starmer. And now, potentially, Andy Burnham.

At this point, Larry has seen more leadership transitions than some civil servants.

In another post, Larry appeared to confirm that he had accepted Starmer’s resignation. “I have accepted Keir Starmer’s resignation as my chief servant and have invited Andy Burnham to lay out details for how many meals a day he’ll give me.”

The statement has not yet been verified by Buckingham Palace. Or by Andy Burnham. Or by anyone, really.

But that has not stopped many social media users from arguing that Larry might be Britain’s most experienced political operator.