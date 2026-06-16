/US-Iran war ends - But did Trump achieve his ‘objectives’? WION Decodes

On February 28, when the US President Donald Trump launched a war on Iran, he had a few goals he was determined to achieve. Some of them were: overthrow Iran's regime, end Tehran's nuclear programme, and "raze" Iran's missile industry. Now, when both countries have agreed to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), it's important to see if Trump has achieved all or even some of his war goals. Well, as per the data and facts, it doesn't seem so.

In fact, as the war progressed, the objectives of the American president kept shifting. The Strait of Hormuz, which was open and functioning smoothly before the war, was disrupted. And Trump added a new objective to his list - opening the Strait of Hormuz. Another objective was eliminating Iran's nuclear stockpile, which never existed until Trump came and collapsed the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018.

No change of regime in Iran

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Before the war, Khamenei was leading Iran. After the war, Khamenei is leading Iran. Yes, there's no change in regime in Iran, except that the place of the senior Khamenei is being replaced with his son. So changing the regime in the Islamic Republic, which was the prime goal of Trump, remains unachieved.

No solution for the nuclear programme

Trump also wanted to eliminate Iran's nuclear programme, and worked really hard for it by attacking the prime nuclear sites within the country. Still, the problem remains mostly unresolved. Reports indicate that the MoU leaves questions surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities to future negotiations.

What about the 'razing' missile programme?

Before the war, Trump also wanted to “raze” Iran’s missile industry while demanding to dismantle its missile capabilities. But Iranian media reports cited by the AFP news agency suggest that the missile issue has been removed entirely from the negotiating agenda.

Hormuz open - but with consequences