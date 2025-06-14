Wolverine returns? Hugh Jackman’s stunt double shares photo from Avengers: Doomsday set

With the official announcement that the cast of the original X-Men movies will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday, there has been speculation on whether or not Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, whose name was suspiciously absent from the announcement, will also return.

Jackman made his MCU debut in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine after a brief hiatus from the role, but now we may have confirmation that the actor will be a part of Doomsday, as his stunt double, Daniel Stevens, has shared a photo from London’s Pinewood Studios, where Avengers: Doomsday is being filmed.

Wolverine’s return all but confirmed

Marvel fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the studio, but it is more than likely that we will get to see Wolverine in action in Doomsday. After all, there is no chance the studio will pass up an opportunity to have all the original X-Men members share the big screen, especially considering that this will be a send-off to the cast before Marvel’s planned X-Men reboot.

What is Doomsday about?

In Avengers: Doomsday, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will team up with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to stop Doctor Doom and his army of meta-human variants from across the multiverse. Doom’s motivations remain a mystery, but it is rumoured that he is trying to stop the destruction of his universe.

Robert Downey Jr. will be playing the role of Doom. So far, the only other confirmed original cast member set to return is Chris Hemsworth, who will be reprising his role as Thor. The movie will be the third entry in Phase Six of the MCU and the fourth Avengers film.

Phase Six will kick off with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing the project, and Avengers: Doomsday will be hitting the big screen worldwide on December 18, 2026.