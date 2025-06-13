Ironheart star Dominique Thorne on season 2 and Avengers: Doomsday cameo 'the odds might be in our favour'

Marvel's Ironheart series is gearing up for release. Actress Dominique Thorne made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates her own Iron Man suit. In a recent interview, the actress shared her thoughts on whether the show will get a second season and if fans will see her in Avengers: Doomsday.

What is Ironheart about?

Riri is recruited by Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, a young man whose magical hood grants him control over supernatural forces, to perform a series of heists. But when she realises his true intentions, she must stop him and right her wrongs.

Dominique Thorne on season 2 and Avengers

Speaking with The Direct, she was asked about a possible second season, to which she responded, “No, no, not yet. I don't think I can even say that without spoiling everything. I would like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in season 1.” She continued:

“I think this time around, once again, her mind is opened about what actually exists in the world,” she continued, “realising that it's so much bigger than what she thought even in her hometown, that things are so much bigger and there's a lot more going on than she ever cared to know or to understand.” When asked about a possible appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, she said, “The odds might be in our favour.”

Ironheart to stream soon

Although Ironheart completed production in 2022, its release was delayed by the studio. After undergoing a series of reshoots, it will finally stream on Disney+ this June. The series will also serve as the final entry in Phase 5 of the MCU.

Ironheart will consist of six episodes, with the first three episodes premiering on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. Indian MCU fans can watch the show on JioHotstar.