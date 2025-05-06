Star of the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, Dominique Thorne, revealed that she got Robert Downey Jr.'s seal of approval for taking over the mantle of Iron Man in the MCU. Thorne plays Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates her own Iron Man suit after being inspired by Tony Stark's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

The character made her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will be playing the lead role in the upcoming Ironheart series, which will be streaming on Disney+ this June.

RDJ encouraged Dominique Thorne

In an interview with Empire, Thorne spoke about meeting Robert Downey Jr., saying, “Robert Downey Jr and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey,” Thorne recalled. “He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.”

Although Ironheart completed production in 2022, its release was delayed by the studio for reshoots. The series will also serve as the final entry in Phase 5 of the MCU.

What Is Ironheart About?

After the events of Wakanda Forever, Williams is trying to lead a normal life but is drawn into a battle for survival after an encounter with Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, a young man whose magical hood grants him control over supernatural forces.

Ironheart will consist of six episodes and premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

