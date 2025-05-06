From Dusk till Dawn to Three Kings: 6 must-watch George Clooney movies

6 must-watch George Clooney movies
Hollywood superstar George Clooney is celebrating his 64th birthday today. In a career spanning four decades, the actor has stunned audiences and critics worldwide with some powerful performances. On this special day, we decided to make a list of six of George Clooney's must-watch movies.
From Dusk Till Dawn
George Clooney co-stars with Quentin Tarantino as brothers on the run who seek refuge in a remote bar in the middle of the Mexican desert, only to find themselves fighting for their lives against a horde of vampires.
Three Kings
Four American soldiers attempt to pull off a gold heist during the first Gulf War in 1991. The film is a unique blend of war drama and satire that’s an absolute must-watch.
The Perfect Storm
Based on true events, Clooney stars as Frank William "Billy" Tyne, Jr., the captain of a fishing boat. Billy and his crew must battle the elements after being caught in a deadly storm at sea.
Out of Sight
A fun action-comedy featuring Clooney as Jack Foley, a smooth-talking bank robber, and Jennifer Lopez as a tough U.S. Marshal. The duo’s chemistry makes this a stylish and gripping ride.
Michael Clayton
Clooney shines as lawyer Michael Clayton, who uncovers a vast corporate conspiracy in this tense legal thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Set in the 1930s, this brilliant comedy follows three convicts who escape prison in search of buried treasure. Often cited as one of Clooney’s best performances, the film is packed with laughs and charm.