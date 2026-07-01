/'Highly deplorable and targeted': India condemns demolition of Gurudwara in Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday (July 1) responded to reports of a 125-year-old gurdwara being demolished in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Calling the incident “highly deplorable and targeted” MEA urged the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed grave concern over the destruction of sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern," said the MEA in its statement.

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“Systemic targeting of religious minorities”

Jaiswal highlighted that such incidents have frequently come to light in Pakistan and called it a "systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan".

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice," he demanded.

Also the MEA sought restoration of the demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib and its reconstruction at the earliest.