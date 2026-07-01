/Four Venezuelan police officers arrested for alleged looting from rubble, face sacking

Four Venezuelan police officers were arrested after being accused of looting cash from the rubble of a building that collapsed during the devastating twin earthquakes last week and are facing dismissal from service.

Videos on social media showed enraged people trying to stop members of the scientific, penal and criminalistic investigation service corps (CICPC) helping themselves to a safe full of dollars from a ruined building in the state of La Guaira, which was hit the hardest.

The CICPC said in a statement that four officers had been arrested and relieved of their duties, and disciplinary action for their “immediate dismissal” had been started.

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“In light of the recent events in the areas affected by the earthquakes in La Guaira state, it was confirmed that a group of officers, deviating from their duties and taking advantage of the rescue and humanitarian aid efforts, acted improperly by appropriating valuables found among the rubble,” the statement said.

“This individual conduct, reprehensible and contrary to the fundamental values of our doctrine, directly undermines the institution’s prestige and public respect,” it added.

Public anger is rising over the slow pace of the rescue efforts by the government as well as over the conduct of some members of the military and police.

Volunteers said they are doing their best to locate survivors even though they just have shovels and ropes and are even using their bare hands, while some Venezuelan military and police personnel are looting, blocking aid and co-opting donations.

Local people and national and international rescue teams continue to search for survivors after the back-to-back quakes killed almost 2,000 people, injured more than 10,000, and left tens of thousands missing.

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A three-year-old boy was pulled alive from the rubble of a building in La Guaira on Tuesday, but since hopes of finding more survivors are fading.

Hundreds of volunteers were still streaming into La Guaira, the disaster’s ground zero, on Wednesday to help in rescue efforts.

Volunteers said they still had hope that more survivors could be found as miracles happen and some people can survive 10 days. They were shifting rubble and listening intently for any sounds of life.

Meanwhile, senior government officials blamed misinformation for the growing civilian anger and ⁠reports of military personnel’s involvement in looting. They urged the people to ignore “manipulation strategies on social networks” and instead rely on official information.

But some of the volunteer rescuers say they see little evidence of the authorities rushing to help, a week after the disaster hit.