/Trump says US-Iran talks in Doha went well, claims progress on denuclearisation

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the indirect discussion held between the US and Iran in Doha via Qatar went well. Speaking to the reporters at the Joint Base Andrews, he claimed that talks about “denuclearisation of Iran” were progressing well and that Iran had "come ‌a long ‌way."

"The denuclearisation of ​Iran is moving along well," Trump ​told reporters. “They've had very good meetings, and ⁠we'll see.”

The US and Iranian officials held separate meetings in Doha with Qatari officials, as they seek to agree on the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire.

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Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner and the US envoy Steve Witkoff met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to the Emir's office. While at the same time, US and Iranian officials are holding indirect, low-level technical talks through Qatari and Pakistani mediators, a diplomatic source told CNN.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that Iran would retaliate with an “immediate powerful response” to any Israeli attack, and demanded that the US restrain Israel.

“POTUS (US President Donald Trump) has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv,” Araghchi posted on X. “If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our people and leadership will receive immediate, powerful response,” he said.

The US and Iran exchanged fire after a Singaporean vessel, Ever Lovely, was targeted by Iranian drones, which Iran targeted because of a dispute over shipping lanes. The situation quickly snowballed as the US launched initial retaliatory strikes against Iran for hitting the Singaporean vessel. Following those initial US strikes, Iran fired on a second merchant vessel, the Panama-flagged oil tanker MT Kiku. Trump then ordered the heavy bombardment of 10 Iranian military targets, and Iran retaliated by launching missiles at US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain.