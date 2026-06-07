/US Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea, one crew missing

Three members of a four-person crew aboard a US Navy MH 60S Sea Hawk helicopter were rescued after the aircraft made an "emergency water landing" in the Arabian Sea early on Wednesday, according to US Naval Forces Central Command. Search efforts are continuing for the fourth crew member, who remains unaccounted for.

The twin-engine MH-60S Sea Hawk, which is used for search and rescue, special operations, combat support and other missions, was forced to land in the sea. US Naval Forces Central Command said there was "no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action."

"Three of the helicopter’s four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard George H. W. Bush. U.S. Navy assets in the region are currently searching for other aircrewman still missing. The cause of the incident is under investigation," U.S. Naval Forces Central Command posted on X.

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The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time, or around 11 a.m. local time.

The USS George H.W. Bush has been deployed in the Middle East since late April and remains one of two aircraft carriers operating in the region. While the United States has lifted its blockade on vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, it continues to maintain a significant military presence there.

According to the last update provided to Congress in mid-May, the United States had lost 42 fixed-wing and rotary aircraft during Operation Epic Fury.

That total does not include the Apache helicopter brought down by an Iranian drone in early June. Both personnel on board survived and were rescued. The episode later prompted the United States to carry out "self-defence strikes" against Iran.