/Hidden edge: What makes the F-22 Raptor different from every other fighter jet?

Unlike multi-role fighters, the F-22 is purpose-built for air superiority. While its agility makes it lethal in a dogfight, it is primarily designed to dominate Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat. By combining stealth, supercruise, and advanced sensors, the Raptor secures the skies before the enemy even knows it is there. Ongoing upgrades further ensure its status as the world’s premier air-dominance platform.